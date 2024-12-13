Friday, December 13, 2024
Change.org Petition Urges US Government To Mandate Seasonal Commercial Ship Slowdowns in Whale Zones

John Liang
By John Liang

Cuvier's beaked whale Damaged by propeller impact collision (AdobeStock)
Cuvier's beaked whale Damaged by propeller impact collision (AdobeStock)

More than 17,000 people have signed a Change.org petition urging the US Congress to mandate seasonal slowdowns for commercial ships in whale zones.

Ocean noise pollution, primarily caused by shipping, poses a significant threat to marine life, particularly whales, as it disrupts their communication, navigation and feeding patterns.

The Meadowcreek Cosmobots Robotics Team, who initiated the petition, highlights studies showing that slower ship speeds reduce underwater noise and have minimal impact on shipping operations.

The petition comes amid rising public concern over human impact on marine ecosystems. Whale populations are already vulnerable due to habitat loss and ship collisions, making noise reduction a critical and feasible step for preservation. Supporters are calling on legislators and the shipping industry to prioritize marine health without compromising economic activities.

For more information on the petition or to view comments and the live signature count, check out the petition page at change.org.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

