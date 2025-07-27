Sunday, July 27, 2025
Check Out Mads St. Clair’s Video On the Wawata Topu

John Liang
By John Liang

-

The voices of the Wawata Topu (Image credit: Mads St. Clair/Oceanographic Magazine)
Mads St. Clair, storyteller in residence for Oceanographic Magazine, recently posted a short film about the Wawata Topu, a community of women who freedive, spearfish and provide for their families from the sea.

Set in the remote village of Adara, Timor-Leste, this piece shares the voice of Augustina of the Wawata Topu.

According to an Instagram post by St. Clair:

“Though my main assignment was to shoot a photo story (out now in Oceanographic Mag Issue 42), the more time I spent with these women, the more I felt that still images alone couldn’t capture their voices and the way they move through the water. So I started filming, because I thought this story deserved to be heard as much as seen.”

The short film was shot “over a week of strong currents, overheating cameras, tangled translations and a lot of laughter,” she writes.

This story is about much more than women fishing, according to St. Clair:

“It’s about strength, intergenerational knowledge and the connection between women who quietly became providers.”

Check out the video below.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

