Climate Change Threatens Several Cultural and Economically Important Marine Species

A new study has found that several culturally and economically important species are greatly threatened by climate change.

The research found that these species, such as red abalone, Pacific herring and Dungeness crab are greatly threatened by the effects of climate change, including acidification, rising temperatures and more.

The study assessed 34 fish and invertebrate species in the waters off California, placing them into four categories of vulnerability. They ranged from the least vulnerable — Blue — to yellow, orange and the most vulnerable Red.

According to the study co-lead assistant project scientist at UC Santa Cruz’s Institute of Marine Sciences, Timothy Frawley:

“The results are striking. Some of California’s most economically and culturally important fisheries are assessed as being among the most vulnerable to projected future environmental changes. While overall across the Northeast Pacific, a species like Pacific Herring may do OK, try telling that to a herring fisherman based out of San Francisco Bay. If their resource moves hundreds of miles away, it’s a big deal to them. It’s important to do these assessments at a scale that provides results that will be practical at the local level. So in that respect, this represents a step forward.”

He added:

“My experience working as a fisherman has inspired me to focus my work as a marine scientist on supporting coastal communities by providing them with information required to better navigate risk and uncertainty. My time at sea impressed upon me the links and feedbacks between environmental variability and change and marine-resource-dependent industries and communities, as well as an appreciation for fisheries as a team sport. To make the gears turn, it requires a team of individuals working together on deck, groups of boats sharing information; dock workers and truck drivers to unload and transport the product; buyers and processors to package and market it; and managers and scientists to set the harvest levels and ensure that operations are sustainable.”