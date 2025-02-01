Coastal Marine Environments Protected By Fugro Metocean Monitoring Network

Coastal marine environments are now being protected and observed by Fugro’s Metocean Monitoring Network.

The contract to protect the coastal environments has been awarded to Fugro by the Italian Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA). The 2-year project will use Fugro’s technology to monitor offshore waves and current data.

In addition, the project will include the installation of two seabed-mounted tsunami early warning buoys in the South Ionian Sea and the Sardinian Channel. The main program will be implemented by Fugaro and a host of Italian partners, using 11 SEAWATCH Wavescan buoys. These will be able to continuously transmit real-time geo data covering things like wave height, wave direction, current speed and more.

Commenting on the development, Fugro’s Regional Service Line Director, Metocean Science for Europe and Africa Jørn Erik Norangshol stated:

“Having implemented many similar real-time metocean monitoring systems for national authorities across the globe and over several decades, we’re looking forward to delivering another important monitoring project based on our world-leading Geo-data solutions. Marine ecosystems are vital to our planet’s health, and this new project for ISPRA aligns closely with our own Towards Full Potential Strategy, providing the monitoring data to support urgently needed climate change adaptation to contribute to a safer and more livable world for everyone.”

While ISPRA’s National Coordinator of MER Project and Director of ISPRA’s National Center for Coasts Giordano Giorgi added:

”The ROCA network represents an indispensable tool to acquire detailed and reliable data and information on climate change that is affecting, and will affect, our countries in the future. In fact, today’s climate change scenarios are based on global modeling systems that do not consider specific and properly measured data on currents in the Mediterranean Sea. In this respect, the ROCA network will provide an optimal spatial coverage of Italian waters and the Mediterranean Sea.”