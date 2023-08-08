Scientists have debunked the popular theory that some eels may be responsible for many Loch Ness monster sightings.

Loch Ness in Scotland is home to some giant eels, and it has been theorized for a long time that sightings of these animals near the surface may have been the source of many monster sightings.

However, research by Floe Foxon shows that while the probability of encountering a less than one-meter-long eel neat the surface is less than 1 in 50,000, the likelihood of encountering a much larger one is almost zero.

Commenting on his work for the Folk Zoological Society, Foxon stated:

“In this new work from the Folk Zoology Society, a much-needed level of scientific rigor and data are brought to a topic that is otherwise as slippery as an eel. Contrary to popular conception, the intersection between folklore and zoology is amenable to scientific analysis and has the potential to provide valuable insights into anthrozoological phenomena. This work also champions open access science and nontraditional publishing — the future of scientific publication.”

