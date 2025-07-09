‘Dancing With Sharks’ Will Be the Featured Show During Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week’

The Discovery Channel’s long-running “Shark Week” returns for its historic 37th year on Sunday, July 20 at 8PM ET/PT.

The network previously announced the upcoming “Shark Week” special “Dancing with Sharks” and has released the first official promo clip for the 2025 celebration.

Hosted by Emmy Award-winning Tom Bergeron, the former host of “Dancing With the Stars,” the upcoming “Dancing With Sharks” is a new special that features an unprecedented underwater dance competition between expert divers and their shark partners.

Blending skill, grace and the daring pursuit of the ultimate underwater thrill, five divers — all trained by a world-class underwater choreographer — will compete to show off their skills during epic underwater dances. Each diver will attempt to outperform their competitors, with moves including the “Hammerhead Hoedown” and “Tiger Trot,” and redefine dancing with danger.

They will have one shot to wow the judges and be crowned the first-ever champion of “Dancing With Sharks.”

Check out the promo clip below.