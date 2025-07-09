Tuesday, July 15, 2025
‘Dancing With Sharks’ Will Be the Featured Show During Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week’

John Liang
By John Liang

Image via 'Shark Week' on Facebook
Image via 'Shark Week' on Facebook

The Discovery Channel’s long-running “Shark Week” returns for its historic 37th year on Sunday, July 20 at 8PM ET/PT.

The network previously announced the upcoming “Shark Week” special “Dancing with Sharks” and has released the first official promo clip for the 2025 celebration.

Hosted by Emmy Award-winning Tom Bergeron, the former host of “Dancing With the Stars,” the upcoming “Dancing With Sharks” is a new special that features an unprecedented underwater dance competition between expert divers and their shark partners.

Image via 'Shark Week' website
Image via ‘Shark Week’ website

Blending skill, grace and the daring pursuit of the ultimate underwater thrill, five divers — all trained by a world-class underwater choreographer — will compete to show off their skills during epic underwater dances. Each diver will attempt to outperform their competitors, with moves including the “Hammerhead Hoedown” and “Tiger Trot,” and redefine dancing with danger.

They will have one shot to wow the judges and be crowned the first-ever champion of “Dancing With Sharks.”

Check out the promo clip below.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

