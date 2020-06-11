DEMA Show 2020 Cancelled

The global diving industry normally gathers every November in the US for the DEMA Show. Excitement had been building as they show was returning to New Orleans for the first time in 19 years, however late on Wednesday it was announced that this year’s DEMA Show 2020 has been canceled due to the continuing effects of COVID-19.

Tom Ingram, executive director of DEMA, confirmed that the Board of Directors had taken the difficult decision to postpone this year’s show “for the safety and financial well-being of DEMA attendees and exhibitors.”

The announced said that the in-person show will resume in 2021, as scheduled, from Tuesday 16 November to Friday 19 November 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A spokesman also confirmed rumors of a possible virtual event:

“While the industry will not be able to convene for a face-to-face DEMA Show this November, DEMA will connect with the diving community to engage in a unique and creative way beginning in September 2020.

“DEMA will announce details in the coming weeks, and we look forward to providing a great community learning and engagement opportunity for all diving professionals using tools that are well suited for the current business environment.”

The full statement is below and full details of the upcoming calendar of events are available on the DEMA website.