Dive Into the National Marine Sanctuary System

The National Marine Sanctuary (NMS) system is the USA’s collection of underwater parks, spanning the surrounding oceans and Great Lakes. Open to public recreation and exploration, they invite people to experience the awe of the marine environment while promoting sustainable recreational use.

There are currently 17 national marine sanctuaries and two marine national monuments within the system, each providing a level of protection to significant cultural, historical and ecological resources. The sanctuaries are home to ongoing research, monitoring programs, education and conservation efforts that safeguard these special areas for future generations.

This year marked a significant expansion of the National Marine Sanctuary System with the designation of the Lake Ontario NMS. Celebrated for its maritime history, this sanctuary protects shipwrecks spanning over 200 years, offering a glimpse into the region’s storied past.

Another major milestone is the finalization of the management plan for the Chumash Heritage NMS off central California. Once designated, it will become the third-largest sanctuary in the system, safeguarding critical cultural and natural resources. Managed collaboratively with the Chumash Tribe and other Indigenous communities, it represents a unique effort to preserve both heritage and biodiversity.

The system is also looking to the future with four additional sanctuary designations currently under consideration. The Hudson Canyon, the largest submarine canyon in the United States, is a biodiversity hotspot due to the nutrient-rich upwelling that sustains its ecosystem.

Lake Erie, known for its estimated 200 historic shipwrecks, some dating back to the mid-19th century, also stands out as a potential sanctuary. The proposed Pacific Remote Islands NMS and Papahanaumokuakea NMS aims to provide additional and complementary protections to these existing National Monuments, reinforcing the conservation of this unique marine environment.

Divers play a critical role in the National Marine Sanctuary System. As one of the most engaged user groups, divers witness firsthand the changes occurring in the oceans and Great Lakes, making them key advocates for conservation. By sharing insights and personal experiences, divers help NMS better understand and protect these underwater treasures.

At DEMA Show, the NMS team hopes to inspire divers not only to explore these sanctuaries but also to amplify awareness of their importance. Recognizing that not everyone can dive into these protected areas, NMS is bringing the underwater world to the public through virtual reality.

The NMS VR initiative offers immersive experiences into eight sanctuaries, including the newly added Schooner St. Peter wreck in Lake Ontario. Monterey Bay in California is set to join the lineup next year. These virtual dives are paired with educational resources, such as lesson plans for teachers, to extend access to the sanctuaries’ wonders beyond the dive community.

Through VR, research, and direct outreach the National Marine Sanctuary System is connecting more people to these special places.

Learn more and explore at sanctuaries.noaa.gov or Sanctuaries.noaa.gov/VR.