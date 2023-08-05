Saturday, August 5, 2023
Ocean

Divers Urged To Harvest Responsibly During Florida Lobster Season

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Florida Keys Two-Day Lobster Sport Season campaign
Florida Keys Two-Day Lobster Sport Season campaign

Lobster fishers are urged to harvest responsibly during this year’s Florida Lobster season.

This year the main season begins on Sunday, August 6th, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. and ends on March 31, 2024. The authorities encourage residents and guests to ensure they are in good health, current with their dive certifications and that their equipment and boats are in excellent working condition.

They also encourage people to become familiar with the local regulations and laws, especially around the catch size, bag limits and fishing areas. For instance, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission requires the fisher to always have a measuring device. The lobster carapace must be measured in the water, and the animal must remain intact until it is landed.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Captain David Dipre:

“Size and bag limits really matter in the Florida Keys….Regulations are extremely important because this is a national marine sanctuary.”

You can find out more information about the Lobster season here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
97,441FollowersFollow
2,712FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
6,839FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

;

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US