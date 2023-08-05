Divers Urged To Harvest Responsibly During Florida Lobster Season

Lobster fishers are urged to harvest responsibly during this year’s Florida Lobster season.

This year the main season begins on Sunday, August 6th, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. and ends on March 31, 2024. The authorities encourage residents and guests to ensure they are in good health, current with their dive certifications and that their equipment and boats are in excellent working condition.

They also encourage people to become familiar with the local regulations and laws, especially around the catch size, bag limits and fishing areas. For instance, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission requires the fisher to always have a measuring device. The lobster carapace must be measured in the water, and the animal must remain intact until it is landed.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Captain David Dipre:

“Size and bag limits really matter in the Florida Keys….Regulations are extremely important because this is a national marine sanctuary.”

You can find out more information about the Lobster season here.