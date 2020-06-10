Wednesday, June 10, 2020
First American Woman To Space Walk Dives To Challenger Deep

John Liang
By John Liang

Dr Kathy Sullivan and Victor Vescovo
Dr Kathy Sullivan and Victor Vescovo

Astronaut and oceanographer Dr. Kathy Sullivan, the first American woman to do a space walk, this week became the first woman to dive to the deepest point in the ocean.

Sullivan dove to the Challenger Deep aboard the submersible Limiting Factor with pilot Victor Vescovo.

Shortly after her dive, Sullivan spoke to astronauts on the International Space Station.

According to Sullivan:

“As a hybrid oceanographer and astronaut this was an extraordinary day, a once-in-a-lifetime day, seeing the moonscape of the Challenger Deep and then comparing notes with my colleagues on the ISS about our remarkable, reusable inner-space outer-spacecraft.”

According to Vescovo:

“We made some more history today . . . and then got to share the experience with kindred spirits in the ISS. It was a pleasure to have Kathy along both as an oceanographer during the dive, and then as an astronaut to talk to the ISS.”

(Image credit: Enrique Alvarez)

SourceEyos Expeditions
