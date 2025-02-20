Thursday, February 20, 2025
Florida Sea Grant Announces 2025 Guy Harvey Fellows

John Liang
By John Liang

Meet the Florida Sea Grant 2025 Guy Harvey Fellows
Florida Sea Grant has announced the Guy Harvey Fellows for 2025.

The Guy Harvey Foundation (GHF) works with local, national and international organizations to conduct scientific research and fund affiliated researchers committed to ocean conservation.

One of GHF’s initiatives is to recognize graduate students and candidates in graduate programs across colleges and universities in the US state of Florida who conduct research aimed at supporting the sustainable management of marine fish.

In order to achieve this, the Guy Harvey Fellowship, formerly the Guy Harvey Scholarship Award, was created in partnership with FSG and the GHF to bolster graduate-level research in this area. Each of the fellows will receive US$5,000/~€4,796 to support their research initiatives and promote efforts to protect coastal and marine habitats and species. Additionally, students will work with the FSG communications team to enhance their communication skills and share their progress.

The 2025 Florida Sea Grant Guy Harvey Fellows are:

  • Lillian Bradshaw, Florida State University
  • Christopher Crowder, University of Central Florida
  • Morgan Jarrett and Rainer Moy-Huwyler, Florida International University
  • Dakota Lewis and Kelli O’Donnell, University of Florida
  • Hallie Repeta, University of South Florida
  • Emily Yeager, University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science

Since 2010, Florida Sea Grant and the Guy Harvey Foundation have awarded $482,700 (~€462,861) in support of scholarships and fellowships for 98 students across 12 Florida universities and colleges.

Florida Sea Grant College Program Director Dr. Sherry Larkin said:

“It has been encouraging to work with the Guy Harvey Foundation and envision the next phase of supporting student growth and development. By connecting them with stakeholders and allowing them to share their research, these experiences will foster the next generation of marine scientists that will ensure the quality of our valuable coastal marine habitats.”

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

