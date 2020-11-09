Giosim Releases A New Housing For the Osmo Action

Giosim has announced the release of a new housing for the Osmo action camera.

The housing is feature-rich and lightweight coming in at less than a pound at 380 grams. Features of the new housing include:

Depth rated to 150m/492ft.

Made from anodized aluminum for durability.

The front is made from a robust tempered crystal.

Double O-ring system for extra security and peace of mind.

Two M6 threaded holes for attaching a wide variety of additional accessories.

Rubber lens hood to avoid reflections.

The new housing will retail for €339/~US$389 /~£300.

You can find out more information here.