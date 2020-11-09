Giosim Releases A New Housing For the Osmo Action

Giosim has announced the release of a new housing for the Osmo action camera.
The housing is feature-rich and lightweight coming in at less than a pound at 380 grams. Features of the new housing include:
- Depth rated to 150m/492ft.
- Made from anodized aluminum for durability.
- The front is made from a robust tempered crystal.
- Double O-ring system for extra security and peace of mind.
- Two M6 threaded holes for attaching a wide variety of additional accessories.
- Rubber lens hood to avoid reflections.
The new housing will retail for €339/~US$389 /~£300.
You can find out more information here.