Giosim Releases A New Housing For the Osmo Action

Monday, November 9, 2020
By Sam Helmy

Giosim has announced the release of a new housing for the Osmo action camera.

The housing is feature-rich and lightweight coming in at less than a pound at 380 grams. Features of the new housing include:

  • Depth rated to 150m/492ft.
  • Made from anodized aluminum for durability.
  • The front is made from a robust tempered crystal.
  • Double O-ring system for extra security and peace of mind.
  • Two M6 threaded holes for attaching a wide variety of additional accessories.
  • Rubber lens hood to avoid reflections.

The new housing will retail for €339/~US$389 /~£300.

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving.

