Governments Agree On Protocol To Mobilize Resources To Protect Biodiversity and People

Governments have agreed in Rome on a methodology to raise the necessary funds to protect biodiversity and achieve the action targets set by the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF).

This final agreement represents the successful closure of the UN Biodiversity Conference, COP16, which took place in Cali, Colombia in 2024.

The developments comes after Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity burned the midnight oil, working into the early hours of the morning to arrive at an agreement on biodiversity finance, planning, monitoring, reporting and review. In addition, the also worked on the required full set of indices needed to measure global and national progress towards implementing the KMGBF, agreed upon in Montreal at COP 15 in 2022.

According to COP16 President Suana Muhamed:

“These days of work in Rome have demonstrated the commitment of the Parties to advance the implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework. The COP 16 presidency recognizes the collective effort to reach consensus of key issues that were left pending in Cali. We appreciate the willingness of all countries and the Secretariat of the Convention for their dedication to continue strengthening the global biodiversity agenda. Only by working together can we make Peace with Nature a reality.”

While Astrid Schomaker, the executive secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, added:

“The results of this meeting show that multilateralism works and is the vehicle to build the partnerships needed to protect biodiversity and move us towards Peace with Nature. We now have a clear mandate to implement Article 21 and 39. As we do this and implement the other supporting elements for resource mobilization, the world will have given itself the means to close the biodiversity finance gap.”