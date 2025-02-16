Guy Harvey and Pop Ups Announce A New Marine-Themed Collection

Miami-based eco-friendly style accessory brand Pop Ups and Guy Harvey have announced a new collaboration with a collection that features a limited-edition line of marine-themed pouches and tote bags.

The new collection depicts a range of sea creatures, including turtles and sailfish. The unique designs feature vibrant colors and are the work of acclaimed artist, scientist and dedicated conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey.

The new designs are titled “Sailfish Palm” and “Tropical Turtle,” and are the perfect blend of style, form and function. While the everyday totes are perfect for carrying around all your everyday essentials, the smaller pouch is great for organizing smaller items — whether it be grooming products or laptop accessories.

The Guy Harvey X Pop Ups Tote bag is priced at US$130/~£105/~€126 .

. The Guy Harvey X Pop Ups Essential Pouches are priced at $35/~£28.4 /~€34.

As with all collaboration with Dr. Guy Harvey, a portion of the proceeds of the sale of all the merchandise will go toward supporting the Guy Harvey Foundation. The funds support its mission to better understand and conserve the ocean environment.

Commenting on the new collaboration, Pop Ups Brand CEO and Co-founder Andrea Cohen stated:

“We are thrilled to partner with Guy Harvey to create products that inspire people to celebrate the beauty of marine life while making a meaningful impact. Together, we’re not only delivering exceptional designs but also supporting vital education initiatives in communities that need them most.”

While Alex Harvey, the licensing and marketing director for Guy Harvey Inc., added about the new collaboration:

“This venture with Pop Ups Brand is a fantastic opportunity to combine our love for marine life with sustainable fashion. Not only do these products look great, but they also support the Guy Harvey Foundation’s ocean conservation and education initiatives.”