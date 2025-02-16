Sunday, February 16, 2025
Ocean

Guy Harvey and Pop Ups Announce A New Marine-Themed Collection

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Guy Harvey Vs Pops Up Tote Collaborationn
Guy Harvey Vs Pops Up Tote Collaborationn

Miami-based eco-friendly style accessory brand Pop Ups and Guy Harvey have announced a new collaboration with a collection that features a limited-edition line of marine-themed pouches and tote bags.

The new collection depicts a range of sea creatures, including turtles and sailfish. The unique designs feature vibrant colors and are the work of acclaimed artist, scientist and dedicated conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey

The new designs are titled “Sailfish Palm” and “Tropical Turtle,” and are the perfect blend of style, form and function. While the everyday totes are perfect for carrying around all your everyday essentials, the smaller pouch is great for organizing smaller items — whether it be grooming products or laptop accessories. 

  • The Guy Harvey X Pop Ups Tote bag is priced at US$130/~£105/~€126.
  • The Guy Harvey X Pop Ups Essential Pouches are priced at $35/~£28.4 /~€34.
As with all collaboration with Dr. Guy Harvey, a portion of the proceeds of the sale of all the merchandise will go toward supporting the Guy Harvey Foundation. The funds support its mission to better understand and conserve the ocean environment. 
 
Commenting on the new collaboration, Pop Ups Brand CEO and Co-founder Andrea Cohen stated:
 
“We are thrilled to partner with Guy Harvey to create products that inspire people to celebrate the beauty of marine life while making a meaningful impact. Together, we’re not only delivering exceptional designs but also supporting vital education initiatives in communities that need them most.”
 
While Alex Harvey, the licensing and marketing director for Guy Harvey Inc., added about the new collaboration:
 
“This venture with Pop Ups Brand is a fantastic opportunity to combine our love for marine life with sustainable fashion. Not only do these products look great, but they also support the Guy Harvey Foundation’s ocean conservation and education initiatives.”
 
You can find the full Pop Ups Vs Guy Harvey collaboration collection here
 
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,785FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US