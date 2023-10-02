Head Out To The Field With The Madagascar Whale Shark Project

Marine enthusiasts can now take part in a Madagascar whale shark project in the company of the lead researcher in Madagascar, Stella Diamant.

The week-long expedition allows you to participate in the program as a citizen scientist and enjoy the pristine waters and nature of Madagascar. During the trip, participants can collect data in the water and from the boat, depending on their specific skill set.

To be eligible for the trip, you must meet the following criteria:

Aged 18 or over.

Be confident and comfortable snorkeling in deep water.

Can swim 200 meters/660ft with fins with no assistance.

Be able to spend several hours at sea on a boat.

Medical clearance to travel to a remote location.

Repatriation insurance.

Needless to say, you should also be happy socializing with a group of people as well as have a genuine interest in scientific research and whale shark conservation.

Accommodation for the trip is at a private villa on Madirokely Beach.

The price for the trips is €1,700/~US$1,808/~£1,477, and you can find out more information here.