Monday, October 2, 2023
Head Out To The Field With The Madagascar Whale Shark Project

Sam Helmy
-

Whale Shark close up underwater with fish off Madagascar (Adobe Stock)
Whale Shark close up underwater with fish off Madagascar (Adobe Stock)

Marine enthusiasts can now take part in a Madagascar whale shark project in the company of the lead researcher in Madagascar, Stella Diamant.

The week-long expedition allows you to participate in the program as a citizen scientist and enjoy the pristine waters and nature of Madagascar. During the trip, participants can collect data in the water and from the boat, depending on their specific skill set.

To be eligible for the trip, you must meet the following criteria:

  • Aged 18 or over.
  • Be confident and comfortable snorkeling in deep water.
  • Can swim 200 meters/660ft with fins with no assistance.
  • Be able to spend several hours at sea on a boat.
  • Medical clearance to travel to a remote location.
  • Repatriation insurance.

Needless to say, you should also be happy socializing with a group of people as well as have a genuine interest in scientific research and whale shark conservation.

Accommodation for the trip is at a private villa on Madirokely Beach.

The price for the trips is €1,700/~US$1,808/~£1,477, and you can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

