Saturday, August 15, 2020
‘Hidden Pacific’ Documentary Film Will Be Screened Online This Week

By John Liang

-

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation will be screening “Hidden Pacific” this week, a documentary film profiling the Pacific Ocean’s protected and remote marine national monuments and national wildlife refuge islands.

Additionally, the Foundation will host a live Q&A event on Thursday, August 13th at 7:30pm U.S. Eastern/4:30pm Pacific/1:30 pm Hawaii time with filmmaker Ian Shive to discuss his film, the beauty and biodiversity of Pacific marine sanctuaries and monuments, and the need to protect them.

According to the Foundation:

“The deep blue waters of the Pacific Ocean are teeming with life. Islands that barely rise above the ocean’s surface are home to massive seabird rookeries, and underneath the waves, vibrant coral reefs that give life to species found nowhere else on Earth. These wild and wondrous protected waters encompass the healthiest coral reefs in U.S. waters as well as some of the most pristine atolls on Earth. They also help safeguard a rich cultural history that spans millennia—from Polynesian sacred sites to World War II battlegrounds.”

Because “Hidden Pacific” will not be released in theaters until 2021, only one-time screening access for this film on August 13th will be allowed. Once registered for the event, you’ll receive a link and password to view the film prior to the scheduled live Q&A session.

The live Q&A will take place on Facebook Live through the foundation’s Blue Beacon: Hidden Pacific Facebook event page.

For more info and to register for the event, click here or check out the trailer below.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

