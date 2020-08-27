Friday, August 28, 2020
Ikelite Announces A New Housing For The Canon EOS R5

By Sam Helmy

Ikelite's New Canon EOS R5.
Ikelite has announced its new 200DL housing for the Canon EOS R5.

As with most Ikelite housings, the 200DL is made in the USA, and includes a host of features including:

  • Depth rated to 60m/200 ft.
  • Made from rugged corrosion-resistant ABS-PC Construction.
  • Extendable trigger shutter, and AF-ON button for back buttons.
  • Ergonomic design, with soft-touch buttons and direct drive controls.
  • Built-in vacuum valve for additional security.
  • Wi-Fi transfer through the housing on the surface for ease of downloading between dives.
  • Interchangeable Dry Lock port system.

The Ikelite 200DL is available for order now and retails for US$1,695/~£1,294 /~€1,434. Shipping is currently only available within the United States.

You can find out more here.

