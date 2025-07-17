Fishing Industry Makes Progress Towards Tuna Sustainability and Conservation

The International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF) has published its latest report that describes participating companies‘ compliance with sustainable fishing practices.

For the 2024 audit period, the 24 ISSF participating companies achieved a 99.6% conformance rate across 33 ISSF conservation measures, according to the report.

The report also presents the first audited results for Conservation Measure (CM) 2.5 – Transparency in Reporting Progress Against ISSF’s Five-Year Goal and for the reduction in sourcing Indian Ocean yellowfin tuna, newly in effect under CM 1.3 – IOTC Yellowfin Tuna Rebuilding. In addition, it summarizes the aggregate compliance of vessels on the ProActive Vessel Register (PVR) with ISSF measures applicable to vessel operations.

The report highlights progress by participating companies and vessels in advancing tuna fishery sustainability. It tracks conformance with a broad range of ISSF conservation measures, including:

Among participating companies, 21 of 24 fully complied with all 33 ISSF conservation measures during the reporting period. Three companies recorded a single major non-conformance each: one on CM 2.3 – Product Labeling by Species and Area of Capture and two onCM 1.3 – IOTC Yellowfin Tuna Rebuilding. The 99.6% conformance rate is a slight increase from 99.1% in November 2024, the report notes.

Additionally, PVR-listed vessels demonstrated an aggregate 77.5% compliance with 12 ISSF conservation measures that directly address vessel activity, including areas such as Regional Fisheries Management Organization participation, use of non-entangling fishing nets, vessel-based fishing net management policies and observer coverage.

According to ISSF President Susan Jackson:

“Adding CM 2.5 to our compliance reporting reinforces ISSF’s commitment to continuous improvement and full supply-chain transparency. This measure gives retailers, NGOs and other stakeholders the verified data they need to track how companies are advancing responsible sourcing in real, quantifiable terms.”

The report also shows that 22 of 24 ISSF participating companies were in full compliance with ISSF CM 1.3 – IOTC Yellowfin Tuna Rebuilding for the 2024 audit year. This measure supports stock recovery by requiring companies to publicly commit to and implement plans to reduce their sourcing of yellowfin tuna from the Indian Ocean.

ISSF Scientific Advisory Committee Chair Dr. Victor Restrepo said:

“The Scientific Committee of the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission stated that larger catch reductions could allow the stock to recover sooner with a greater probability. Taken together, ISSF participating companies reduced sourcing of Indian Ocean yellowfin by 32.5%, well exceeding the intended goal of CM 1.3.”

While marine scientist and ISSF Board of Directors Vice Chair Dr. Andrew Rosenberg added:

“The adoption of CM 1.3 has been instrumental in aligning seafood industry practices with Indian Ocean Tuna Commission rebuilding efforts. By setting a clear, science-based, measurable standard for sourcing reductions, the measure helps companies contribute directly to easing fishing pressure on the overfished yellowfin stock. This effort is essential for achieving sustainable fisheries.”