Legion Undersea Services Announced As Primary Poseidon Memorial Reef Contractor

Legion Undersea Services has been announced as the primary Undersea contractor for the final stages of the construction of the Poseidon Memorial Reef.

The company expects to begin operations on the reef by mid April 2025.

Located on Florida’s stunning Emerald Coast, the Poseidon Memorial Reef is currently under construction on the ocean floor in the waters off Destin Beach, Florida. The artificial reef is the brainchild of Gary Levine, the founder and president of Reef Builders International.

The reef aims to be a large collection of structures and sculptures that will offer a breathtaking diving experience and create a thriving marine habitat.

In addition and more importantly, the Poseidon Memorial Reef will serve as a tribute to those we have lost, with several specialized niches holding their last earthly remains. This will serve as a great way to remember those who loved the ocean, beaches and watersports.

Legion Undersea Services is officially recognized by the US Small Business Administration as a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Their team comprises highly skilled commercial divers and marine experts who excel in their roles, performing them with the highest attention to safety and reliability.

The company recruits veterans of military special operations and top-tier commercial industry divers, enabling it to undertake the most challenging underwater missions globally.

Commenting on the role Legion Undersea Services will play in the construction of the Poseidon Memorial Reef, company founders Nick Zaborski and John Marsack stated:

“There is no greater honor than bringing American heroes home.”

You can find out more about Legion Undersea Services here.