While it’s difficult to dive at this moment in time, you can improve your underwater imaging and videography skills with Liquid Motion and world-famous filmmaker and underwater photographer Guy Chaumette.

Guy and Liquid Motion are going to launch a series of free tutorials and tips videos. Topics covered in the free lessons include cinematography, filmmaking and underwater imaging.

The new series of videos will launch on the Liquid Motion YouTube channel.

To get the latest updates when the videos launch, you can subscribe to the channel or check out a video about the upcoming series below.