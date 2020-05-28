Thursday, May 28, 2020
Ocean

Marine Artist Wyland In Spat With Developer Wanting To Paint Over Mural

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Whaling Walls – Wyland Foundation
Whaling Walls – Wyland Foundation

Famed marine artist Wyland has gotten into a spat with a developer in Redondo Beach, California who wants to paint over a mural that decorates a power plant slated for possible closure later this year.

The “Gray Whale Migration” mural, one of more than 100 “Whaling Walls” around the world drawn by Wyland, was installed in 1991. It’s 586 feet (179 meters) long and 95 feet (29 meters) high.

The developer, Leo Pustilnikov, was originally open to the idea of preserving parts of the mural, but says he balked when the Wyland Foundation asked for financial support. Pustilnikov told a local newspaper:

“Now they are trying to drum up support to save it because the guy has an ego. I’m not going to save any portion of it, just because of how he conducts himself. I’m not going to be extorted or greenmailed by these guys.”

For his part, Wyland says the mural could be taken down and rebuilt somewhere else:

“And then they want to spin it, we’re wanting money? We don’t want anything from these people. What we want to do is preserve the mural, we were trying to work with them and now they are being really aggressive. I want to keep it positive, but this guy threatens to paint over the wall.”

Check out the full details of the dispute at DailyBreeze.com.

(Image credit: Wyland Foundation)

SourceDailyBreeze.com
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ocean

‘Beyond Blue’ Video Game To Release On PC, Xbox One and PS4 June 11th

John Liang -
The "Beyond Blue" ocean exploration video game will officially launch on PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One on Thursday, June 11th.
Read more
Ocean

Taking Conservation Action During COVID-19

John Liang -
The Reef-World Foundation -- the international coordinator of the UN Environment Programme's Green Fins initiative -- is calling on the dive industry to keep sustainability high on its agenda during the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more
Ocean

Apparel Maker Southern Tide Partners With NGO Beneath The Waves

John Liang -
Coastal style apparel brand Southern Tide announced today it has partnered with marine conservation and research nonprofit Beneath The Waves (BTW).
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

283,977FansLike
64,988FollowersFollow
2,256FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,543FollowersFollow
1,171SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba DivingSpearfishing, and Diving Travel. We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US