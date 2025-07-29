Marine Debris Removed From Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation recently helped in a targeted large marine debris removal effort in the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary.

The sanctuary lies about 100 miles/161km off the Texas and Louisiana coasts. This sanctuary protects marine life like manta rays, sea turtles and whale sharks as well as serving as a hub for science and restoration efforts, particularly of mesophotic coral ecosystems. It is also a popular area for scuba diving and recreational and commercial fishing.

According to the foundation:

“This marine debris removal is one of the few targeted marine debris removals conducted in the mesophotic zone in the Gulf, operating at depths rarely addressed by cleanup missions. Mesophotic refers to the ‘middle light’ zone where there is little sunlight, home to coral and sponge communities adapted to live in low light. This zone supports high biodiversity and plays an important role in the broader ecosystem function of Flower Garden Banks.”

The removal mission brought together scientific oversight, commercial diving and crane operations to remove derelict fishing gear that has been fouling the seafloor for years – damaging habitat, creating entanglement risks for marine life and getting in the way of recovery, research and recreation activities. It builds on recent debris assessments and represents what the foundation calls a “data-driven, collaborative approach” to restoring deep reef ecosystems.

Foundation President and CEO Joel Johnson said:

“Flower Garden Banks plays a critical role supporting state economies and local livelihoods. Through long-term collaboration between federal government and universities, and local businesses like fishing charters, dive shops, and aquariums, Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary has become a model of public-private partnership and how marine sanctuaries can facilitate responsible enterprise.”

Most of the debris targeted for removal was on Stetson Bank, including derelict fishing gear (including trawl nets, fishing line and rope), anchors and human-made debris (such as plastic and metal fragments).

T&T Group provided the vessel, crane operations and commercial dive teams, who carried out 24-hour operations to locate, rig and recover the debris. Moody Gardens and Georgia Aquarium staff assisted in onboard operations, helped manage and assess recovered materials, supported the in-water decision-making process and contributed to overall mission logistics.

Additionally, NOAA staff representing the Mesophotic and Deep Benthic Communities portfolio were onboard to oversee the project, ensure adherence to marine sanctuary protocols, collect photos and videos of the work and collect data on the type, condition and state of the ecosystem.

“The ?National Marine Sanctuary Foundation ?provided key logistical and financial support to help enable the operation and coordination among partners.”