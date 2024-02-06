Mission Blue Unveils New ‘Maputaland’ Hope Spot

The folks at Mission Blue have unveiled a new Hope Spot that straddles the border between Mozambique and South Africa.

Called “Maputaland,” this region has more than 1,300 fish species, “living fossil” coelacanths, aggregations of giant trevally, resident populations of giant rock cod, critically endangered Ragged-tooth sharks and a large diversity of other sharks, rays, cetaceans and turtles, according to Mission Blue.

Grant Brokensha, owner of The Bigger Picture Films, and Marcos Pereira, co-founder and director of Fundação Likhulu, have been designated as Champions, Mission Blue said in a statement:

“Their commitment to communities and dedication to fostering a healthy future for both wildlife and human inhabitants are cause for hope.”

For more info, check out the video below or go to missionblue.org.