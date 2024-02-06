Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Mission Blue Unveils New ‘Maputaland’ Hope Spot

John Liang
By John Liang

Maputaland Hope Spot (Image credit: Mission Blue)
Maputaland Hope Spot (Image credit: Mission Blue)

The folks at Mission Blue have unveiled a new Hope Spot that straddles the border between Mozambique and South Africa.

Called “Maputaland,” this region has more than 1,300 fish species, “living fossil” coelacanths, aggregations of giant trevally, resident populations of giant rock cod, critically endangered Ragged-tooth sharks and a large diversity of other sharks, rays, cetaceans and turtles, according to Mission Blue.

Grant Brokensha, owner of The Bigger Picture Films, and Marcos Pereira, co-founder and director of Fundação Likhulu, have been designated as Champions, Mission Blue said in a statement:

“Their commitment to communities and dedication to fostering a healthy future for both wildlife and human inhabitants are cause for hope.”

For more info, check out the video below or go to missionblue.org.

Maputaland Hope Spot Recognized by Dr. Sylvia Earle



John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World's Largest Community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

