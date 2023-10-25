Wednesday, October 25, 2023
Ocean

National Marine Sanctuary Day Should Be Celebrated Year-Round

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary (Image credit: NOAA)
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary (Image credit: NOAA)

Just because the first National Marine Sanctuary Day was celebrated this week doesn’t mean the rest of the year shouldn’t ignore the importance of marine sanctuaries.

October 23rd coincides with the anniversary of the National Marine Sanctuaries Act, which was signed into law in 1972.

The National Marine Sanctuary System today includes 15 sanctuaries and two marine national monuments and spans more than 620,000 square miles of US waters.

There are currently six additional sites undergoing the highly public and participatory sanctuary designation process: Chumash Heritage, Hudson Canyon, Lake Erie, Lake Ontario, Pacific Remote Islands and Papahanaumokuakea.

Joel Johnson, president and CEO of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, said:

“Our national marine sanctuaries are partnerships of people, and sources of solutions to some of the greatest challenges facing America. From the East Coast to the Pacific, the Great Lakes to the Gulf, sanctuaries illuminate maritime history and heritage, protect biodiversity and fight climate change. On this day going forward, we share the stories of our sanctuaries and urge their support as sources of solutions to the great challenges facing our ocean and our world.”

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
101,031FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
7,341FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US