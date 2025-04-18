Friday, April 18, 2025
National Marine Sanctuary Foundation Launches Florida Keys Shirt

National Marine Sanctuary Aloha Shirt
National Marine Sanctuary Aloha Shirt

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation has announced that it is teaming up with Reyn Spooner to produce its third sanctuary Aloha shirt.

The beautiful shirt is to celebrate the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

Reyn Spooner sells the limited edition Aloha shirt, and part of the proceeds will go toward supporting the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation and the National Marine Sanctuary System. The new shirt features three diverse habitats in the Keys including:

  • Coral reefs.
  • Mangrove shorelines.
  • Seagrass meadows.

In addition, the shirt features a range of species found in the waters of the Florida Keys including:

  • Nurse shark
  • Green sea turtle
  • Tarpon
  • Spotted eagle ray
  • Spiny lobster
  • Yellowtail snapper
  • White egret
  • Brain coral and staghorn coral.

The Aloha shirt is printed on the famous Spooner Kloth fabric. This unique blend of soft cotton and durable polyester stays wrinkle-free and only improves with wear. The shirt is available in sizes XXS to 4XL, in three different styles:

  • Button front
  • Pullover
  • Tailored

The shirt is priced at US$119.50/~€108.30/~£91.40.

Current National Marine Sanctuary Foundation supporters can receive a 15% discount using the code FLORIDAKEYS15.

You can find your National Marine Sanctuary Florida Keys apparel here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

