National Marine Sanctuary Foundation Launches Florida Keys Shirt

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation has announced that it is teaming up with Reyn Spooner to produce its third sanctuary Aloha shirt.

The beautiful shirt is to celebrate the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

Reyn Spooner sells the limited edition Aloha shirt, and part of the proceeds will go toward supporting the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation and the National Marine Sanctuary System. The new shirt features three diverse habitats in the Keys including:

Coral reefs.

Mangrove shorelines.

Seagrass meadows.

In addition, the shirt features a range of species found in the waters of the Florida Keys including:

Nurse shark

Green sea turtle

Tarpon

Spotted eagle ray

Spiny lobster

Yellowtail snapper

White egret

Brain coral and staghorn coral.

The Aloha shirt is printed on the famous Spooner Kloth fabric. This unique blend of soft cotton and durable polyester stays wrinkle-free and only improves with wear. The shirt is available in sizes XXS to 4XL, in three different styles:

Button front

Pullover

Tailored

The shirt is priced at US$119.50/~€108.30/~£91.40.

Current National Marine Sanctuary Foundation supporters can receive a 15% discount using the code FLORIDAKEYS15.

You can find your National Marine Sanctuary Florida Keys apparel here.