New Congressional National Marine Sanctuary Caucus Co-Chairs Announced

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation has announced the two congressmen who will co-chair its Caucus of the 119th Congress.

The National Marine Sanctuary Caucus will be headed by Reps. Jack Bergman (R-MI) and Jared Huffman (D-CA) .

Commenting on the new appointments, National Marine Sanctuary Foundation President and CEO Joel Johnson stated:

“We welcome Rep. Jack Bergman and returning co-chair Rep. Jared Huffman to their leadership of the House National Marine Sanctuary Caucus, and we thank the entire caucus for their commitment to these special waters valued by all Americans. We look forward to working with the caucus leaders to protect and restore our most treasured habitat and heritage in our ocean and Great Lakes and catalyzing more opportunities for the coastal communities who rely on national marine sanctuaries.”

While Rep. Jack Bergman added:

“From the freshwater shores of the Great Lakes to our Nation’s saltwater coastlines, productive maritime economies rely on fishing, tourism, recreation, and scientific research…In Michigan’s First District, the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary stands as a strong example of how conservation and education can go hand-in-hand to support these industries. This caucus builds on that foundation—promoting opportunities to experience and appreciate our unique marine environments. By engaging both lawmakers and constituents in the importance of protecting these habitats, we’re helping to ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy and benefit from the natural resources that define our way of life.”

Bergman’s fellow caucus co-chair Huffman added:

“National Marine Sanctuaries are not only treasured areas that protect natural, historical, and cultural places across our oceans and lakes, but they also are essential to our coastal economies. Sanctuaries can take on any number of breathtaking natural features, from kelp forests to rocky and coral reefs and so much more – and I am honored to have not one, but two national marine sanctuaries in my district. Our spectacular underwater parks, Greater Farallones and Cordell Bank, protect critical ocean ecosystems and conserve wildlife. So I am proud to welcome my colleague, Congressman Bergman, to join me in relaunching this bipartisan caucus to raise awareness of sanctuaries and prioritize sanctuary issues on behalf of coastal communities and our nation.”