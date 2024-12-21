Saturday, December 21, 2024
New Robot Developed To Observe Marine Biodiversity Near Offshore Wind Farms

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Offshore Wind Farm (Adobe Stock)
Offshore Wind Farm (Adobe Stock)

The German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI) has developed an autonomous marine robot to help monitor marine biodiversity.

The development is part of the SeaMe project

The project aims to fully understand the interplay between local ecosystems and offshore wind farms. The DFKI is working on improving the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) DeepLeng, which would be optimized to monitor these environments. The objective is to equip the vehicle with a multimodal sensor capable of sensing water temperature, salinity, oxygen content and more. 

Alongside the marine sensor, the team is working on an AI-based video monitoring system that will allow the vehicles to monitor fish and marine mammals as they glide by in the water.

Marine environmental monitoring is crucial for stakeholders and governments to make good decisions when it comes to offshore wind farms and other installation that can disrupt marine life. 

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

