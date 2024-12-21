New Robot Developed To Observe Marine Biodiversity Near Offshore Wind Farms

The German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI) has developed an autonomous marine robot to help monitor marine biodiversity.

The development is part of the SeaMe project.

The project aims to fully understand the interplay between local ecosystems and offshore wind farms. The DFKI is working on improving the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) DeepLeng, which would be optimized to monitor these environments. The objective is to equip the vehicle with a multimodal sensor capable of sensing water temperature, salinity, oxygen content and more.

Alongside the marine sensor, the team is working on an AI-based video monitoring system that will allow the vehicles to monitor fish and marine mammals as they glide by in the water.

Marine environmental monitoring is crucial for stakeholders and governments to make good decisions when it comes to offshore wind farms and other installation that can disrupt marine life.