Thursday, July 3, 2025
Ocean

New Underwater Microscope Allows A Closer Look At Coral Biology

John Liang
By John Liang

-

A field deployment of the BUMP in the Red Sea, where local corals were imaged and measured. (Image credit: Or Ben-Zvi/Scripps Oceanography)
A field deployment of the BUMP in the Red Sea, where local corals were imaged and measured. (Image credit: Or Ben-Zvi/Scripps Oceanography)

Scientists at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography have developed a new microscope that’s revealing the intricate, hidden processes that sustain coral life.

The diver-operated microscope — called the Benthic Underwater Microscope imaging PAM, or BUMP — incorporates pulse amplitude modulated (PAM) light techniques to offer an unprecedented look at coral photosynthesis on micro-scales.

In a new study released today, researchers describe how this microscope makes it possible to study the health and physiology of coral reefs in their natural habitat.

Funded by the National Science Foundation, the new microscope will help scientists uncover precisely why corals bleach and inform remediation efforts. While the bleaching process is known, it’s not fully understood and it hasn’t been possible to study in depth in the field — until now.

The microscope is already yielding new insights into the relationship between corals and the symbiotic microalgae that support their health, revealing for the first time how well individual algae photosynthesize within coral tissue.

According to Or Ben-Zvi, a postdoctoral researcher at Scripps and lead author of the study:

“This microscope is a huge technological leap in the field of coral health assessment. Coral reefs are rapidly declining, losing their photosynthetic symbiotic algae in the process known as coral bleaching. We now have a tool that allows us to examine these microalgae within the coral tissue, non-invasively and in their natural environment.”

The new microscope is small enough to fit in a carry-on suitcase and light enough for a diver to transport to the seafloor without requiring ship-based assistance. In collaboration with the Smith Lab at Scripps Oceanography, Ben-Zvi, a marine biologist, tested and calibrated the instrument at several coral reef hot spots around the globe: Hawaii, the Red Sea and Palmyra Atoll.

Jules Jaffe, a research oceanographer at Scripps and co-author of the study, added:

“The microscope facilitates previously unavailable, underwater observations of coral health, a breakthrough made possible thanks to the National Science Foundation and its critical investment in technology development. Without continued federal funding, scientific research is jeopardized. In this case, NSF funding allowed us to fabricate a device so we can solve the physiological mystery of why corals bleach, and ultimately, use these insights to inform remediation efforts.”

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US