Sunday, March 2, 2025
Ocean

New Whale Research Center To Open In Hermanus South Africa

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Humpback Whale with calf (Adobe Stock)
Humpback Whale with calf (Adobe Stock)

The University of Pretoria’s Mammal Research Institute has announced the planned construction of a new cutting-edge whale research center in Hermanus, South Africa.

The new South African Whale Centre will see the Whale House Museum redeveloped to house the research center. The final approval for the center was given after the board of trustees of the Old Harbour Museum voted in favor of the project. 

Located at the tip of southern Africa, Hermanus is famous for the large number of whale species that pass offshore during their yearly migration. The range of species that can be spotted from the shores of Hermanus include Humpback, Southern Right Whales and many more. 

Commenting on the new center, Dr. Els Vermeulen, the University of Pretoria’s Head of Mammal Research Institute, stated:
 
“The University of Pretoria has been a cornerstone of whale research in Hermanus for many years, and our partnership with the SAWC represents a significant step forward in our shared commitment to marine conservation. This new centre will not only provide a world-class platform for research but also offer unparalleled educational opportunities, inspiring future generations of marine scientists and conservationists. We are excited to continue our long-standing collaboration and contribute our expertise to the SAWC, ensuring its success as a leading centre for whale research and education.”
 
He added:
 
“For 40 years, the UP MRI Whale Unit has been dedicated to understanding and protecting these incredible creatures. The SAWC provides an exciting opportunity to build on this legacy, expanding our research capabilities and reaching a wider audience with our vital conservation message. We look forward to a future of impactful research, education, and collaboration at the SAWC.”
 
While SAWC Conceptualization Lead Grahame Lindop added:
 
“Our mission is to create a world-class facility that not only showcases the beauty of whales but also educates the public on marine conservation. We believe in the power of community, collaboration, and legacy to drive awareness and conservation efforts.”
Sourcenewswise.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,910FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US