New Whale Research Center To Open In Hermanus South Africa

The University of Pretoria’s Mammal Research Institute has announced the planned construction of a new cutting-edge whale research center in Hermanus, South Africa.

The new South African Whale Centre will see the Whale House Museum redeveloped to house the research center. The final approval for the center was given after the board of trustees of the Old Harbour Museum voted in favor of the project.

Located at the tip of southern Africa, Hermanus is famous for the large number of whale species that pass offshore during their yearly migration. The range of species that can be spotted from the shores of Hermanus include Humpback, Southern Right Whales and many more.

“For 40 years, the UP MRI Whale Unit has been dedicated to understanding and protecting these incredible creatures. The SAWC provides an exciting opportunity to build on this legacy, expanding our research capabilities and reaching a wider audience with our vital conservation message. We look forward to a future of impactful research, education, and collaboration at the SAWC.”

While SAWC Conceptualization Lead Grahame Lindop added:

“Our mission is to create a world-class facility that not only showcases the beauty of whales but also educates the public on marine conservation. We believe in the power of community, collaboration, and legacy to drive awareness and conservation efforts.”