NOAA Announces Experts Appointed To Ocean Research Advisory Panel

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration this week announced the new members of the Ocean Research Advisory Panel (ORAP).

The 18 ORAP members include representatives from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, ocean industries, state, tribal, territorial or local governments and academia.

Brenda Mallory, Chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality and co-chair of the Ocean Policy Committee, said:

“The ocean has never been more important – it regulates our climate and provides jobs, nourishment, recreation and respite. These experts will provide the Ocean Policy Committee with the technical and policy advice to support ocean health and a strong blue economy. Their deep knowledge and diverse backgrounds will be invaluable in advancing the Biden-Harris Administration’s ocean priorities.”

The new ORAP members are:

Claudia Benitez-Nelson, National Academies’ Ocean Studies Board; University of South Carolina

Derek Brockbank, Coastal States Organization

Jorge Corredor, University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez (retired)

Danielle Dickson, North Pacific Research Board

Tim Gallaudet, Ocean STL Consulting, LLC

Mary Glackin, National Academies’ Board on Atmospheric Sciences and Climate

Eunah Hoh, San Diego State University

Sandra Knight, Marine Board of the National Academies’ Transportation Research Board; WaterWonks LLC

Tommy Moore, Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission

Christopher Ostrander, Marine Technology Society

Claire Paris-Limouzy, Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric & Earth Science, University of Miami

Purnima Ratilal-Makris, Northeastern University

Edward Saade, Circum-Pacific Council; EJS Solutions

Ana Spalding, Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute; Oregon State University

Amy Trice, Northeast Regional Ocean Council

Maria Tzortziou, Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University

Violet Sage Walker, Northern Chumash Tribal Council

Kawika Winter, Hawai?i Institute of Marine Biology, University of Hawai’i

The ORAP’s responsibilities include advising the OPC on:

policies and procedures to implement the National Oceanographic Partnership Program;

matters relating to national oceanographic science, engineering, facilities or resource requirements;

improving diversity, equity and inclusion in the ocean sciences and related fields;

national ocean research priorities; and

additional responsibilities that the OPC considers appropriate.

To learn more about the ORAP, go to noaa.gov.