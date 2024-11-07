Thursday, November 7, 2024
Ocean

NOAA Announces Vessel Speed Restrictions In Areas Off US East Coast

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Aerial view of a North Atlantic right whale and calf. (Image Credit: Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, taken under NOAA permit 20556-01. Aerial survey funded by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and NOAA Fisheries.)
Aerial view of a North Atlantic right whale and calf. (Image Credit: Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, taken under NOAA permit 20556-01. Aerial survey funded by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and NOAA Fisheries.)

NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service recent announced vessel speed restrictions off the US East Coast to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales.

In an Instagram post, NMFS said:

“Starting Friday, November 1, most vessels 65 feet [20m] or longer must slow to 10 knots [18.5kph] or less in North Atlantic right whale Seasonal Management Areas from Rhode Island to Georgia. These areas are designed to protect whales in areas where they are migrating and calving. An additional area covering southern Georgia and northern Florida will activate November 15.

“Remember: North Atlantic right whales spend a lot of time at the surface, but can be hard to see—the risk is especially high for moms with newborn calves. Slowing down can help reduce the risk of vessel strikes.”

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,167FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US