NOAA Announces Vessel Speed Restrictions In Areas Off US East Coast

NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service recent announced vessel speed restrictions off the US East Coast to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales.

In an Instagram post, NMFS said:

“Starting Friday, November 1, most vessels 65 feet [20m] or longer must slow to 10 knots [18.5kph] or less in North Atlantic right whale Seasonal Management Areas from Rhode Island to Georgia. These areas are designed to protect whales in areas where they are migrating and calving. An additional area covering southern Georgia and northern Florida will activate November 15.

“Remember: North Atlantic right whales spend a lot of time at the surface, but can be hard to see—the risk is especially high for moms with newborn calves. Slowing down can help reduce the risk of vessel strikes.”