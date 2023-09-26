NOAA Awards $3.9 Million Grant To Ocean Enterprise Initiative

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has awarded a US$3.9 million (~€3.7 million) grant to the Marine Technology Society to launch the Ocean Enterprise Initiative (OEI).

The grant is meant “to advance industry engagement, thought leadership, and community coordination within the Initiative. This grant aligns with President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, facilitated by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA),” according to the MTS.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said:

“Ocean data and information are foundational to climate resilience. This Initiative will create a forum for engagement between the public and private sectors who generate or work with this data and information to accelerate growth and maximize partnership opportunities to deliver societal, economic, and environmental benefits.”

NOAA Chief Scientist Sarah Kapnick added:

“The value of the Ocean Enterprise has escalated rapidly in the last decade, and NOAA is proud to be a leader in that space. By joining forces with MTS, we will identify needs and define requirements for the future as this essential sector continues to grow in response to societal needs.”

For more info about the OEI, go to the Marine Technology Society website.