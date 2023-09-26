Tuesday, September 26, 2023
NOAA Awards $3.9 Million Grant To Ocean Enterprise Initiative

John Liang
By John Liang

Marine biologist writing ocean data on top of a boat (Adobe Stock)
Marine biologist writing ocean data on top of a boat (Adobe Stock)

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has awarded a US$3.9 million (~€3.7 million) grant to the Marine Technology Society to launch the Ocean Enterprise Initiative (OEI).

The grant is meant “to advance industry engagement, thought leadership, and community coordination within the Initiative. This grant aligns with President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, facilitated by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA),” according to the MTS.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said:

“Ocean data and information are foundational to climate resilience. This Initiative will create a forum for engagement between the public and private sectors who generate or work with this data and information to accelerate growth and maximize partnership opportunities to deliver societal, economic, and environmental benefits.”

NOAA Chief Scientist Sarah Kapnick added:

“The value of the Ocean Enterprise has escalated rapidly in the last decade, and NOAA is proud to be a leader in that space. By joining forces with MTS, we will identify needs and define requirements for the future as this essential sector continues to grow in response to societal needs.”

For more info about the OEI, go to the Marine Technology Society website.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

