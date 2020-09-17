Friday, September 18, 2020
NOAA’s 2021 Marine Debris Calendar Now Available

By Sam Helmy

The 2021 Marine Debris Calendar has been released by the US National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and is now is available to download.

NOAA’s annual calendar features works of art created by students from Kindergarten through 8th grade based in nine US states and territories.

The calendar is made from the work of 13 students, who have all won the “Keep the Sea Free of Debris” contest.

If you’re interested in taking part in next year’s contest, entries will open in October 2020.

You can find the Marine Debris Calendar here.

