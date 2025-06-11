North Atlantic Right Whale Among the Endangered Species Highlighted In Upcoming Apple TV+ Show ‘The Wild Ones’

The endangered North Atlantic Right Whale is one of the animals highlighted in the upcoming Apple TV+ series “The Wild Ones,” the trailer for which was recently released.

Featuring former Royal Marines Commando and expedition leader Aldo Kane along with wildlife and camera trap expert Declan Burley and ecological storyteller and wildlife cinematographer Vianet Djenguet, “The Wild Ones” blends high-stakes adventure with groundbreaking science and conservation.

Together, the trio travels to six countries — Malaysia, Mongolia, Armenia, Indonesia, Canada and Gabon — capturing rare footage of elusive and endangered species, including in addition to the North Atlantic Right Whale the Malayan tiger, Gobi bear, Caucasian leopard, Javan rhino and Western lowland gorilla.

By deploying over 350 custom-built remote cameras, thermal drones, wearable underwater tags and AI-powered imaging technology, the team is breaking new ground in wildlife filmmaking — capturing intimate animal behavior never seen before while supporting active conservation missions on the ground.

The team’s discoveries have already contributed to the identification of a new individual rhino, the protection of a new tiger cub litter and the advancement of anti-poaching efforts.

Joining forces with local experts, the trio uses cutting-edge camera technology to uncover the secrets of these rare creatures, including the first-ever footage of the world’s most endangered wild tiger to be filmed in Malaysia’s Royal Tiger Reserve; thermal night imagery of the elusive Gobi bear, filmed deep in the Mongolian desert; a face-to-face encounter with a wild silverback gorilla in the forests of Gabon; and, a real-time whale rescue in the North Atlantic.

The series showcases the threats these endangered species face and how each is intimately connected to the wider ecosystem in which it lives, while bringing awareness and support to the scientific endeavors and long-term conservation efforts to help save them.

Check out the trailer below.