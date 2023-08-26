Saturday, August 26, 2023
Nova Scotia Shark Fishing Derbies To End Due To New Regulations

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Sharks (AdobeStock)
Nova Scotia shark fishing derbies are coming to an end after 30 years.

The move comes after Fisheries and Oceans Canada introduced new rules and regulations. Historically, Fisheries and Oceans Canada issued scientific licenses to the derbies so that the fish could be studied after they were caught. 

Now, to be eligible for a license, the organizers must show that all the meat caught will be used for human consumption or that an organization wants to research the caught individuals. Either of these criteria will be almost impossible to achieve, resulting in the end of the shark fishing derbies.

Due to conservation reasons, participants have only been able to catch blue sharks since 2018, while historically, they could land other species like porbeagle, common thresher and shortfin Mako. Since the tournaments started in 1993, 4,266 sharks have been landed from the waters in and around Nova Scotia.

SourceCanadian Press
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

