You can help save the whales of Hawaii by picking up an Ocean Count 2020 T-Shirt.

The beautiful, new-design tees are being sold with all the proceeds going to the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary and the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. The organizations work on preserving and protecting the islands’ humpback whales.

The Ocean Count program is a citizen science event taking place between January 25th and February 29th, 2020, and aims to raise awareness about humpback whales as well as the sanctuary and shore-based whale watching opportunities around the islands.

You can buy a t-shirt here or register for the event here.