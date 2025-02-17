A new poll conducted by leading ocean conservancy and advocacy group Oceana has found that the majority of Americans support reducing single-use plastic.

The poll was conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Oceana. Participants took an national online poll from December 13 through December 15, 2025. in total the poll surveyed 1,111 registered US voters.

Key finding of the study include:

78% of U.S. voters support national policies that reduce single-use plastic foam.

81% of U.S. voters support reducing the amount of plastic that is produced.

80% of U.S. voters support state and local policies that reduce single-use plastic foam.

85% of U.S. voters support increasing the use of reusable packaging and foodware.

80% of U.S. voters support requiring companies to reduce single-use plastic packaging and foodware.

82% of U.S. voters support protecting people in neighborhoods that are affected by pollution from nearby plastic production facilities.

82% of U.S. voters support reducing the amount of single-use plastic state and federal governments buy and use.

Single-use plastic is a scourge to our oceans. it constitutes a major health hazard to marine life and is responsible for countless injuries an deaths, either due to the animals getting tangled up in these plastics or inadvertently ingesting them.

According to Oceana’s Plastics Campaign Director Christy Leavitt:

“The results are clear: U.S. voters are united in their concern about plastic pollution and the need for strong policies to address it. Lawmakers must take action to reduce the amount of plastic being produced and move from throwaway plastic to refillable and reusable systems. Single-use plastic is harming our oceans, health, and communities. Policies to reduce single-use plastic items, like plastic foam foodware and takeout containers, have overwhelming support from American voters. It’s time for our federal and state leaders to reduce plastic pollution at the source.”