Our World Underwater Scholarship Ends Partnership With Rolex

The Our World-Underwater Scholarship Society has announced that its partnership with Rolex will end in 2025 after more than 50 years.

This announcement comes after the Our World-Underwater Scholarship Society and the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative found that their paths are diverging.

The Perpetual Planet Initiative is shifting its focus to specific environmental projects. On the other hand, the Our World-Underwater Scholarship Society aims to continue nurturing the next generation of scientists and leaders essential for these endeavors. To support this mission, the Our World Underwater Society is formulating a new strategic plan and seeking new collaborators.

Since its inception with the first scholarship in 1974, the Our World Underwater Scholarship has provided 114 scholars and 131 interns from North America, Europe and Australasia with the chance to make meaningful contributions to the underwater world.

Due to these opportunities, many of its alumni have gone on to have illustrious careers in underwater sciences, marine research, and photography. As a result, over the past half-century, the Our World Underwater Scholarship Society has evolved into an international institution dedicated to nurturing young leaders in marine-related fields.

One thing to note is that the Our World Underwater Scholarship Society says it wishes to express its deepest appreciation to Rolex Watch USA, Rolex SA Geneva and the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative for their steadfast support over the past five decades. Their sponsorship and support have been instrumental in shaping the scholarship’s success, according to the society.

Not to be forgotten, the society also wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks to its other sponsors, individual contributors and countless volunteers whose dedication has been invaluable.

You can find out more information here.