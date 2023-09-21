Panel On Climate Threats In Coastal Developing Countries To Take Place Next Week

A panel discussion on responding to climate threats in coastal developing countries is scheduled to be held at the Stimson Center in Washington, DC on September 26th, both in person and online.

Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and coastal Least Developed Countries (LDCs) face concurrent and compounding threats to their national security from the impacts of climate change. These countries are responsible for only 4% of greenhouse gas emissions but are on the frontlines of rising sea levels, more intense storms, coastal erosion, heat and drought, all of which are threatening communities, cultures, food security and the blue economies that are dependent on climate-sensitive industries, such as tourism, agriculture, and fisheries.

In response to these challenges, SIDS and coastal LDCs have been leaders in creating and adopting innovative solutions, including debt-for-climate swaps and integrated coastal hazard modeling. High-income countries have provided support for building coastal climate adaptation through a range of initiatives such as the Global Shield Against Climate Risks, the Rising Nations Initiative, and the UN Group of Friends on Climate & Security. But much more needs to be done at COP28 this year.

The “Least Responsible, Most at Risk” panel is the inaugural event for the Climate Talks of the German Embassy in the US. Experts will discuss how climate change affects national security in SIDS and coastal LDCs, the responses to these threats and efforts to build coastal climate resilience in frontline communities, gaps in the current approaches and the importance vulnerability data. Panelists will also highlight how frontline coastal communities are already addressing the impacts of climate change, the steps that donor states and financial institutions need to take to make more resources available to build climate resilience today, and expectations for COP28 in Dubai.

Featured speakers include:

Andreas Michaelis, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the United States

(Keynote)

(Keynote) Christina Chan, Senior Adaptation Advisor, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

John Kerry, US Department of State

Tapugao Falefou, Permanent Representative of Tuvalu to the United Nations

Alice Hill, David M. Rubenstein Senior Fellow for Energy and the Environment, Council on Foreign Relations

Sally Yozell, Senior Fellow and Director, Environmental Security Program, Stimson Center (Moderator)

This panel is the first of a series of Climate Talks with the German Embassy to the United States. The other talks, which will take place over the course of the fall of 2023, will cover:

Climate Change and Peacekeeping

Climate Finance

Climate Change and Gender

Climate Change and the Global South

To register for the event, go to Stimson.org.