Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Petition Underway To Stop Using Sharks For COVID-19 Vaccines

Petition Underway To Stop Using Sharks For COVID-19 Vaccines

Shark advocates are circulating a petition that calls on the US Government to stop using sharks for COVID-19 vaccines.

Shark Allies started the petition to stop the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from using squalene made from shark liver oil an an ingredient that purportedly helps boost vaccines’ efficiency:

“Squalene made from shark liver oil is used most commonly because it is cheap to obtain and easy to come by, not because it is more effective than other sources.

“This could spell potential disaster for sharks and humans since this resource is neither sustainable nor reliable for the mass production of a COVID-19 vaccine. Shark squalene production requires relying on a finite, wild animal population. Most shark species are already at critical levels and will not withstand an increase in demand for a global vaccine. Countries producing shark squalene may soon need the oil for their own vaccine. The supply chain has never been tested at the scale that a coronavirus vaccine would demand. There is also very little quality control and transparency in the shark squalene industry. In a nutshell, exploiting sharks for a key vaccine ingredient that can be derived from more sustainable and reliable non-animal alternatives is a detrimental and destructive approach.”

Check out the petition at Change.org.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

