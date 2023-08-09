Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Photographer, Model Set Underwater Photo Shoot Guinness World Record

A Canadian photographer and model set a Guinness World Record for their 2021 photo shoot in Lake Huron.

Photographer Steven Haining and model Ciara Antoski earned the record during a shoot on the underwater wreck of the W.L. Wetmore in Fathom Five National Marine Park in Tobermory, Ontario.

The shoot took place 21 feet (6.4 meters) below the surface, the depth of which earned the record for deepest underwater photo shoot featuring a model.

Haining said the pandemic inspired the idea for the photo shoot:

“In Canada, they kept pushing this ‘don’t breathe in other people’s airspace’ campaign with weird rules so I suggested doing a shoot in our scuba gear so we could only breathe our own air.”

Check out the full story at www.guinnessworldrecords.com.

SourceGuinness World Records
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

