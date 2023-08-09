Photographer, Model Set Underwater Photo Shoot Guinness World Record

A Canadian photographer and model set a Guinness World Record for their 2021 photo shoot in Lake Huron.

Photographer Steven Haining and model Ciara Antoski earned the record during a shoot on the underwater wreck of the W.L. Wetmore in Fathom Five National Marine Park in Tobermory, Ontario.

The shoot took place 21 feet (6.4 meters) below the surface, the depth of which earned the record for deepest underwater photo shoot featuring a model.

Haining said the pandemic inspired the idea for the photo shoot:

“In Canada, they kept pushing this ‘don’t breathe in other people’s airspace’ campaign with weird rules so I suggested doing a shoot in our scuba gear so we could only breathe our own air.”

