Monday, June 16, 2025
Ocean

Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire Announced Coral Breeding Success

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Bonaire Growing Boulder Corals
Bonaire Growing Boulder Corals

The Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire has announced that it has successfully produced over 236,000 coral larvae.

The news comes after the organization observed a grooved brain coral spawning event at four monitoring sites in Bonaire.

The event gives the team a ray of hope after two bad years where the corals around the island have suffered from never-before-seen levels of coral bleaching and Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD). These events in combination have pushed many species of coral in the water off Bonaire to the brink, and their survival now lies in the balance, since the chances of coral fertilization in the wild are now very low.

Restoration efforts play a crucial role in rebuilding the natural stock of corals and enhancing their genetic diversity. This not only increases the number of corals in the waters but also produces a more resilient species of coral, since scientists have found that these corals are much more resilient to heat stress.

The foundation’s coral reef breeding program was developed in partnership with SECORE International and with the support of the following organizations:

  • Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB)
  • The Dutch Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Quality, and Nature (LVVN) via the Nos ta Biba di Naturalesa project.

Commenting on the event RRFB’s Science Officer Sanne Tuijten stated:

“Every spawning event is a critical and unique opportunity to boost the genetic diversity of Bonaire’s declining coral populations. And with that diversity comes greater resilience.”

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US