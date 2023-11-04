Saturday, November 4, 2023
Sea Of Azov Salinity Estimated Using Satellite Imagery

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Sea of Azov
Sea wave rolls along the shore of a sandy beach, autumn footage of the seascape, Sea of Azov, Russia (Adobe Stock)

Russian hydrophysicists have further outlined a method they used to estimate the salinity of the Sea of Azov using data from satellite imagery.

The researchers compared images with measurements from the sea and discovered they could predict the salinity of the water with an accuracy of nearly 95%. The results were published in the International Journal of Remote Sensing.

The work was carried out by researchers from the Marine Hydrophysical Institute (Sevastopol), and their findings can lead to substantial savings since it can significantly reduce costs due to the lower need for field measurements. The salinity of the Sea of Azov can vary by location since it mixes with the waters of the Black Sea and Lake Sivash.

According to Tatyana Shulga, the senior researcher of the department of hydrophysics at the Marine Hydrophysical Institute RAS:

“Our researches showed that chosen mathematical model for measurement of salinity of the Azov Sea enables to prognose with a probability of 95%. This method gives realistic figures of salinity in diapason from 1 to 18 % with average field figures 10-12%. Truly speaking, it concerns only summer and spring, because there are enough researches from a ship during expeditions. However in future we are planning to do the same works for autumn and winter seasons.”

You can find the original research here.

Sourcenewswise.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

