Sea Of Azov Salinity Estimated Using Satellite Imagery

Russian hydrophysicists have further outlined a method they used to estimate the salinity of the Sea of Azov using data from satellite imagery.

The researchers compared images with measurements from the sea and discovered they could predict the salinity of the water with an accuracy of nearly 95%. The results were published in the International Journal of Remote Sensing.

The work was carried out by researchers from the Marine Hydrophysical Institute (Sevastopol), and their findings can lead to substantial savings since it can significantly reduce costs due to the lower need for field measurements. The salinity of the Sea of Azov can vary by location since it mixes with the waters of the Black Sea and Lake Sivash.

According to Tatyana Shulga, the senior researcher of the department of hydrophysics at the Marine Hydrophysical Institute RAS:

“Our researches showed that chosen mathematical model for measurement of salinity of the Azov Sea enables to prognose with a probability of 95%. This method gives realistic figures of salinity in diapason from 1 to 18 % with average field figures 10-12%. Truly speaking, it concerns only summer and spring, because there are enough researches from a ship during expeditions. However in future we are planning to do the same works for autumn and winter seasons.”

You can find the original research here.