Sunday, August 6, 2023
Sea Of Change Foundation, MarAlliance Team Up In Belize

Sam Helmy
-

MarAlliance
The Sea of Change Foundation has announced a partnership with MarAlliance to support the latter’s efforts in monitoring megafauna in Belize.

The MarAlliance project aims to study the impact of new protection measures on elasmobranch abundance and diversity at Turneffe Atoll, Belize.

As with many other initiatives the foundation supports, this one also trains local fishermen and students to participate in local monitoring of their ocean waters.

Commenting on the study and new partnership, MarAlliance Founder and Executive Director Rachel Graham stated:

“We have always believed that the long-term conservation of sharks starts with engaging and supporting our local communities.”

While Sea of Change Foundation Executive Director Samantha Whitcraft added:

“Indeed, expanding citizen science and promoting sustainable ecotourism are both central to the Foundation’s mission to create positive change.”

You can find out more about MarAlliance and its work here.

(Featured Image credit: MarAlliance)

