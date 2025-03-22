Seabed 2030 Project Announces New Partnership With Ocean Mapping Training

The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project and Ocean Mapping Training have announced a new partnership.

The new partnership will enable Ocean Mapping Training to bring its expertise in training in ocean mapping and hydrography to help Seabed 2030 build up additional capacity and help them reach their goal of mapping the entire ocean sea bed by 2030.

The Seabed 2030 Project is a collaborative initiative led by The Nippon Foundation and the General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans (GEBCO). Its objective is to produce a comprehensive map of the world’s oceans by 2030. All the data will then be compiled into the GEBCO Ocean Map, which is freely accessible.

The Seabed 2023 Project has been officially endorsed as a “Decade Action” under the UN Ocean Decade.

Commenting on the new partnership, Seabed 2030 Project Director Jamie McMichael-Phillips stated:

“Ensuring the success of global ocean mapping requires not only cutting-edge technology but also highly skilled professionals to collect, interpret, and apply hydrographic data. By partnering with Ocean Mapping Training, we are expanding training opportunities and strengthening global expertise in ocean mapping.”

While Ocean Mapping Training CEO Lindsay Gee said:

“For three decades, the Multibeam Training Courses have helped professionals around the world develop the skills necessary for effective hydrographic surveying and ocean mapping. This partnership with Seabed 2030 reinforces our shared commitment to equipping specialists with the knowledge and tools needed to support a fully mapped ocean floor by 2030.”