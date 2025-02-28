Some Fish Species Are Better At Adapting To Temperature Change

Researchers have found that some fish species are much more capable of adapting to changes in water temperature.

The research was conducted on several species of fish, including:

zebrafish

three-spined stickleback

flounder

goldsinny wrasse

The latest research published in the Journal of Thermal Biology showed that some species are much better at adapting to thermal changes. It was conducted primarily at the Kristineberg Marine Research Centre in Sweden.

Interestingly, the research showed that fish that dwell in shallower waters tend to be much more effective at tolerating changes in their thermal range. Perhaps this is an acclimatization to deal with the rapid changes that can occur in the shallows during the day and night cycle. The research also found that deeper-dwelling species are not as effective at dealing with thermal changes.

Commenting on the findings, Jeremy De Bonville, lead researcher and lecturer and PhD candidate in Universite de Montreal’s Department of Biological Sciences, stated:

“These species come from different environments. The first two live in shallow coastal waters, at a depth of one or two metres, while the goldsinny wrasse inhabits deeper waters where temperatures are more stable. Flounder can dig into the sand to escape heat, while goldsinny wrasse prefer to move to colder, deeper waters. These behaviours allow them to avoid water that’s too warm rather than acclimating to it. We’re not there yet.

“Our results provide insights into the strategies some species might use, depending on their natural environment: some rely on rapid physiological acclimation, others on avoidance behaviors.”

De Bonville added:

“We’re looking at how parasites affect their ability to adapt to temperature changes. The preliminary results are interesting: populations living in a parasite-free lake acclimate faster and can withstand higher temperatures than those in lakes where parasites are present.”

You can find the original research here.