Submissions For The 2023 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition Are Now Open

The 2023 edition of the annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition is now open for submissions.

This year’s competition features over US$110,000/~€102,850 in prizes and will have 14 categories, including new underwater fashion photography and underwater digital art categories.

Grand prizes include:

* a liveaboard dive cruise on the M.Y. Oceanic in Komodo, Flores, Alor, or the Banda Sea;

* a liveaboard dive cruise on the S.M.Y. Ondina in Raja Ampat, North Banda Sea, Triton Bay, Halmahera, or Cenderawasih Bay;

* a 10-night liveaboard dive trip aboard the Damai I or Damai II in Indonesia;

* a 7-night dive package for two at Alami Alor Dive Resort in Alor, Indonesia;

* a 14-night dive package at the new White Sands Beach Resort in Lembeh with Eco Divers;

* a 7-night liveaboard diving package in Palau aboard the Solitude One;

* a 7-night stay in Papua New Guinea with Walindi Plantation Resort;

* a 7-day, 16-dive adventure for two in Raja Ampat with Meridian Adventure;

* a 7-night liveaboard dive trip with Bilikiki Cruises in the Solomon Islands;

* a 10-day dive trip with Mermaid Liveaboards in Bali & Komodo;

* a 7-night dive package to Truk Lagoon with Master Liveaboards;

* an 8-night, all-inclusive dive package in Bohol, Philippines with Magic Oceans Dive Resort;

* a 4-night dive package at the Solitude Lembeh Dive Resort in Lembeh, Indonesia.

* two Sea & Sea YS-D3 Duo strobes;

* an Ikelite DS 230 Strobe with a modeling light;

* 15 bottles of Li Lé Blue Watersports Hair Care for Divers; and

* a variety of gift certificates from Bluewater Photo and Bluewater Travel.

The original Underwater Art category has been split into an Underwater Digital Art category and an Underwater Fashion category.

“This will give two very different and unique art forms their own categories, while allowing complete freedom in post-processing.”

The competition consists of 14 categories total, with the top categories including Wide Angle, Macro, Marine Life Behavior and three corresponding compact camera categories, giving underwater photographers of all levels a chance to win a prize.

Unique categories include Black & White, Marine Life Portrait, Cold/Temperate Water, Blackwater, Underwater Conservation and Nudibranches.

The judges will include world-renowned underwater photographers Tony Wu, Marty Snyderman and Mark Strickland.

The submission deadline is 11:59PM PST on November 30th, 2023.

For more info, go to the Ocean Art Photo Competition page at uwphotographyguide.com.