Saturday, March 30, 2024
Ocean

Take Part In The City Nature Challenge

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

A coral biologist measures the size and condition of corals encountered along a transect on an American Samoa reef. (Image credit: NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center)
A coral biologist measures the size and condition of corals encountered along a transect on an American Samoa reef. (Image credit: NOAA Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center)

Divers and citizen scientists are encouraged to participate in the City Nature Challenge at the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary.

The global event is held in a wide range of locations worldwide, and many events qualify for the Challenge.

Divers can take part in the challenge while participating in the Weekend Flower Gardens Dive Trip on April 26-28, 2024. All they need to do is download the iNaturalist app and connect to the internet.

During the trip, research scientists will be onboard, allowing divers to learn even more about the sanctuary and its ecosystem.

You can find out more information here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
109,081FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US