Take Part In The City Nature Challenge

Divers and citizen scientists are encouraged to participate in the City Nature Challenge at the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary.

The global event is held in a wide range of locations worldwide, and many events qualify for the Challenge.

Divers can take part in the challenge while participating in the Weekend Flower Gardens Dive Trip on April 26-28, 2024. All they need to do is download the iNaturalist app and connect to the internet.

During the trip, research scientists will be onboard, allowing divers to learn even more about the sanctuary and its ecosystem.

You can find out more information here.