If you’re an earth or space scientist, the American Geophysical Union is conducting a photo contest with the top prize being free registration to next year’s annual meeting.

AGU23 will take place in San Francisco, California from December 11th-15th, and the top five photos as judged by a volunteer committee will be voted on during the conference.

The submission deadline is 12:00 p.m. US Eastern time on November 6th, 2023.

Complete rules for the competition can be found at agu.org.