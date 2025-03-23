The Majority Of Global Tuna Catch Comes from Healthy Stocks

The International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF) has released its latest “Status of the Stocks” report, showing that most tuna catch comes from healthy stocks.

The report found that 87% of the global catch comes from stocks that are at a “healthy” level of abundance. While this was similar to the report of November 2024, the good news relates to overfished stocks. The latest report found that 2% of the global catch came from overfished stocks. This is a decline of 8 percentage points since November.

Key findings of the latest “Status of the Stocks” report include:

Globally, 65% of tuna stocks are at healthy abundance levels, overfished stocks decreased to 9%, while intermediately abundant levels are at 26%.

Fishing mortality has improved, with 91% of stocks not experiencing overfishing and an overall reduction in overfishing to around 4%.

Purse seining dominates tuna catches, accounting for 66%, followed by longline, pole-and-line, gillnets and miscellaneous gears.

The largest tuna catches remain unchanged with the five largest species as follows: Western Pacific skipjack and yellowfin, Indian Ocean skipjack and yellowfin, and Eastern Pacific skipjack.

The total tuna catch in 2023 was 5.2 million tons, a 1% decrease from 2022. Skipjack and yellowfin comprised the majority of the catch.

The International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF) is a global partnership of seafood companies, scientists and environmental groups. Its goal is to advance science-driven initiatives for sustainable tuna fisheries.

The organization helps fisheries achieve Marine Stewardship Council certification through efforts focused on conservation, ecosystem health and illegal fishing prevention.